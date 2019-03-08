Man fined after missing unpaid work appointments

An Ipswich man who failed to comply with a community order by missing two unpaid work appointments has been fined in court.

Dmitrijs Romanovskis, 43, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, was sentenced at North Essex Magistrates' Court in Colchester on March 26 for drink driving.

He was disqualified from driving, given a community order and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich heard on Thursday how Romanovskis had attended nine appointments but missed two without notifying his probation officer.

The court heard how Romanovskis, who spoke through a Latvian interpreter, has now completed 85 hours and 15 minutes of his unpaid work order.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Addressing Romanovskis, Lorraine Line, chairman of the bench, said: "I need to remind you that the court made an order for you to complete unpaid work last time and the court order takes precedence over any other activity. "If you commit any further breaches, you could be brought back before the court and the punishment gets higher."