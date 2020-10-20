Man who fled scene after crash while disqualified from driving avoids jail

An Ipswich man who fled the scene after a car crash while he was disqualified from driving has avoided prison.

Taylor Cobbold, 23, was driving a Rover when he was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit Connect van at the Whitehouse Road/Norwich Road junction in Ipswich on August 16 this year.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court heard how four men were then seen by witnesses collecting their belongings and exiting the vehicle.

Police were called and Cobbold was subsequently identified as the driver and arrested, Colette Harper, prosecuting, told the court.

Cobbold, of All Saints Road, Ipswich, was serving a 44-month driving ban which was due to end on January 16, 2021, Ms Harper said.

He was also on licence at the time of the offence, magistrates heard. Appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday, Cobbold pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

Dino Barrichella, defending, said there was pressure on Cobbold to drive to pay off a debt, and he was nearly at the end of a lengthy driving ban.

Magistrates handed Cobbold a 12-month community order, with an electronically tagged curfew from 8pm to 8am for three months.

He was also banned from driving for another 15 months, and ordered to pay a £120 fine, costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £90.