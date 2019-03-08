E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man had 800 indecent images of children, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:23 13 September 2019

An Ipswich man who downloaded nearly 800 indecent images and movies of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

When police officers arrested Marcus Frost after seizing devices from his home in April 2018 he told them: " It has become a bit if a problem", Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the devices were examined they were found to contain 132 still indecent images and 60 movies in the most serious level A category, 108 images and 49 movies in category B and 402 indecent images and 41 movies in the lowest level C category.

There were also 26 prohibited images of children and 60 extreme pornographic images and two movies on the devices.

Frost, 24, of Macaulay Road, Ipswich, admitted making and distributing indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography and possessing prohibited images of children.

He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years and 35 rehabilitation activity sessions.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Simon Gladwell for Frost said he had no previous convictions and had been diagnosed with Asperger's.

He described him as vulnerable and said he felt genuine remorse.

