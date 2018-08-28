Night in jail for stalker who called victim while bailed before sentencing

Richard Wiltshire called his victim twice while on bail ahead of his sentence for stalking Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A convicted stalker spent a night in jail for contacting his victim days before being sentenced for a campaign of harassment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Wiltshire, of Orwell Court, Woodbridge, confesses at the beginning of December to stalking his former partner between September 16 and November 28 last year.

The 58-year-old was released on bail until sentencing this Wednesday – but breached a condition preventing him from contacting his victim.

After making two phone calls to his ex-partner of six months on Thursday, January 3, Wiltshire was arrested and brought before Ipswich magistrates the following morning.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Wiltshire had admitted making 110 phone calls, visiting the woman’s address, and sending unwanted gifts and kiss-crossed cards over a five-week period.

He was granted conditional bail under electronic curfew, ordered not to enter an area of Ipswich and told to make no contact with the victim until his sentencing.

Wiltshire admitted breaching a condition of his bail by making two phone calls from blocked numbers at 11.36am and 2.08pm.

Although his victim ignored the first call, she answered the second, but hung up after Wiltshire said hello and identified himself.

Mrs Harper said the pair had met about four years ago and been partners for just six months before the relationship ended – resuming briefly last spring after Wiltshire had been convicted of harassment on a previous occasion and hit with a restraining order in August 2016.

“She believes his behaviour was to torment her,” added Mrs Harper.

“She feels insecure and stupid for letting this happen.

“She decided to answer his second call – otherwise not having proof it was him – and recognised his slurred Scottish accent.”

John Hughes, representing Wiltshire, said a photo of his client’s phone log showed a missed call from the victim on December 30.

“He didn’t answer it because of his bail conditions, but became concerned something might have happened to her and foolishly called back,” added Mr Hughes.

“It doesn’t excuse what he did, but if she was so scared, why make the call?”

Wiltshire, who spent a night in custody, was released on bail under the same conditions until his sentencing this Wednesday.