Man jailed for sex assault and slamming police officer's hand in car door

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 15 August 2019

Robert Turner, who has been jailed for two years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An Ipswich man has been jailed for two years for eight offences including sexual assault, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

Robert Turner, 32, of Ravensfield Road, pleaded guilty to three offences, and was convicted of a further five charges previously at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

The eight offences all took place from May to September last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Turner admitted two criminal damage charges and the assault on the police officer but denied the five other offences of sexual assault, three counts of assault by beating, and a further criminal damage charge.

The court heard how following his arrest, Turner slammed an officer's hand in the door of the police car, leaving it swollen.

Judge Emma Peters sentenced Turner to a total of two years in prison and ordered him to sign the sexual offenders register for 10 years.

