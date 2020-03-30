Man who set fire to Ipswich flat is jailed

Stuart Fisk has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

An Ipswich man who set fire to a flat in the town has been jailed for 28 months.

Stuart Fisk, 44, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Monday after previously pleading guilty to arson being reckless as to whether the life would be endangered.

Fisk set fire to the property in Melrose Gardens, Ipswich, which was owned by Orbit Housing, on September 9 last year.

The court previously heard how Fisk, of Melrose Gardens, had paranoid schizophrenia.

Speaking in February, the victim of the arson attack told this newspaper about the “traumatic” psychological effects of finding her flat on fire.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I already suffered from bad mental health but I’ve really struggled since the fire.

“It was so horrible and traumatic.

“My health has got so much worse since, I couldn’t tell you how many doctors appointments I’ve had. Me and my partner were out of the flat when it happened.

“We went back and there were fire engines and police cars and loads of people watching. It was so traumatic. My anxiety got so bad.

“We could have gone into the flat but it gave me really bad anxiety so we decided to move.”

Following the fire, the woman said that neither her nor her partner had any suspicions about third party involvement until they checked their CCTV.

The couple decided to move out of Suffolk to get away from the building, and the memories that came with it following the incident.

She added: “We saw a figure walking towards the door and in the reflection we saw him put something through our letter box. It’s horrible to think someone could do that.

“For me, my family is such a big coping mechanism for my mental health so moving away from them has been a massive stress on me and my family. I’m having really bad panic attacks now as well, so whenever I travel back here I have to have someone with me.”

Judge David Pugh sentenced Fisk to 28 months in prison and handed him a five-year restraining order. He must also pay a £149 victim surcharge.