Man jailed for "systematic spree" of burglaries

Marley Wagner, who was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 21-year-old responsible for a "systematic spree of planned burglaries" has been jailed for more than four years.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Marley Wagner, of no fixed address, committed five burglaries overnight in Ipswich on January 16/17 this year - just days after he was handed a suspended sentence by a judge.

Wagner appeared in court with a 16-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and the court heard the pair were responsible for the string of home burglaries which were in close proximity to each other.

The burglary offences included a property in Paget Road, where various items including car keys and a bank card were stolen. The bank card was used to order a pizza from Dominoes, the court heard.

An attempted burglary took place in Graham Road as well as a house in nearby Graham Avenue, where milk and children's trainers were taken.

A house of multiple occupancy was also targeted in Valley Road as well as a family home also in Valley Road - where various expensive items including wallets, jackets, trainers, games consoles and alcohol was stolen.

The court heard that a school bag - which contained a teenager's A-level coursework - was also taken in the second Valley Road incident.

Also in that incident, the family's car had been driven into a garden wall, causing damage to both the car and the wall, the court heard.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, defending Wagner, said her client was "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the offences and had shown remorse for his crimes.

The court heard Wagner has 20 previous convictions for 40 offences.

Wagner was sentenced to a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Ipswich Crown Court on January 13.

He asked for a further 19 offences to be 'taken into consideration' at that sentencing.

Judge Martyn Levett said: "This was a systematic spree of planned burglaries overnight on January 16/17, 2020."

Addressing Wagner, the judge said he had rejected "an opportunity to change".

Wagner was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

The 16-year-old was handed a two-year detention training order by Judge Levett.