Drunken man caught with knife and table leg is jailed

A drunken man caught brandishing a knife and table leg outside a property in Ipswich has been jailed.

Mark Greenaway, of Wellington Court, Ipswich, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday following an incident on August 29.

Greenaway, 57, previously pleaded guilty to using threatening words and behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and possessing a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how a member of the public saw Greenaway outside Rendlesham Court in Bramford Lane, Ipswich, around 10.40pm on August 29, in possession of a kitchen knife and a piece of wood.

The man asked him what he was doing, and Greenaway walked towards the member of the public with the weapons and swore at him and told him it was "none of his business".

The police were called and two officers attended the scene around 11pm and found Greenaway swinging what they thought was a baseball bat from side to side. They did not see a knife.

Concerned that someone was going to get hurt, one officer drew his Taser and pointed it at Greenaway and the weapon was dropped.

Greenaway then cooperated with officers and admitted he had been drinking brandy.

The kitchen knife and table leg were found nearby.

But as he was being led away to the police car, Greenaway began shouting at an occupant of Rendlesham Court, saying he would return to "fill him in".

In police interview, Greenaway said he was a six out of 10 on a scale of drunkeness.

Oliver Haswell, defending, said Greenaway was owed money and had asked for the debt to be paid.

"He had lent money to someone he previously trusted and had asked for it to be paid.

"He was laughed at and mocked and that was the catalyst for the behaviour."

The court heard that Greenaway had previous convictions but had not offended since 2007.

Judge Rupert Overbury jailed Greenaway for 14 months and he will serve half of that sentence in custody.

Judge Overbury said: "This may have been a significant error of judgement fuelled by alcohol,

"But it only takes one stab wound to kill someone."