A Suffolk man who was caught with thousands of "indescribably disgusting" indecent images of children on a range of different devices has been jailed for four years.

William Chapman, of Little Croft Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to nine charges in relation to making and possessing indecent images and for breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

Chapman, 33, was released from prison in July last year after serving time for indecent image offences and in September 2018, police made a routine visit to his home, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Officers seized a tablet and a mobile phone not registered with the authorities which, on later analysis, were found to contain 234 of the most severe still images - Category A - along with 229 Category B images and 526 of the Category C grading.

Chapman was also found to be in possession of an 'Onion Router', which is used to hide internet history and access the 'dark web' - websites that exist on an encrypted network.

Police then received a complaint in March this year that Chapman was accessing indecent images and when officers returned, he was found to be in possession of two further devices - a laptop and another phone.

These devices contained 3,104 prohibited images and seven videos - and Chapman was arrested.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said: "The officer in the case said it [the material] was some of the most horrific he had ever seen."

In mitgation, Edward Renvoize said: "The defendant understands that a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.

"He has indicated he will use his time in custody to address this addiction - and this is what this is.

"He does suffer from Aspergers but that does not excuse what he has done."

Judge Emma Peters labelled the material Chapman had been accessing as "indescribably disgusting".

Addressing Chapman, she said: "Your offences are some of the most revolting I have had the misfortune to read about for a significant length of time.

"Mr Chapman, you are a danger to children."

Judge Peters sentenced Chapman to a total of four years in prison.

He will also have to sign the sexual offenders register indefinitely.