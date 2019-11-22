Man who stole 17 coats from Ipswich M&S is jailed

David Dennington has been jailed for stealing 17 coats from Marks and Spencer in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A serial offender who stole 17 women's coats from Marks and Spencer in Ipswich over two weeks has been jailed by magistrates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has been jailed for stealing women's coats from Ipswich M&S Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A man has been jailed for stealing women's coats from Ipswich M&S Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Dennington, of Peterhouse Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three counts of theft between November 6 and November 20.

Magistrates heard how Dennington, 41, went into the Westgate Street store on November 6 and walked out with six women's coats without paying.

He repeated the theft on November 16, again stealing six coats, before taking a further five women's coats four days later.

Magistrates heard that a total value was not given for the first six-coat theft, but the coats stolen in the other two incidents were valued at a total of £1,089.

Wayne Ablett, prosecutor, said Dennington had the same method for each theft and would simply walk into the store, take the coats and walk out without paying for the items.

He was captured on the store's CCTV committing the thefts.

The court also heard that Dennington had 20 previous convictions for 64 offences, with 36 related to theft.

He was released from prison on October 4.

Jeremy Kendall, defending, said Dennington had issues with class A drug use.

"Mr Dennington has had a long battle with drugs, and issues with homelessness," he said.

"He was also 'cuckooed' and used by class A drug dealers who used his home as a base. He was hit with a closure order and that then led to problems with accommodation and getting rehoused.

"He was living on the streets for a period of time.

"There's nothing sophisticated about the thefts, he was bound to get caught, he simply walks in and walks out and M&S have very good CCTV."

A probation report told magistrates that Dennington was not suitable for a Turning Point rehabilitation programme due to his "chaotic lifestyle" of using opiates and cocaine on top of his script (heroin substitute).

Dennington was sentenced to four weeks' imprisonment for each theft to run consecutively for a total of 12 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation to Marks and Spencer.

No costs or victim surcharge was awarded.