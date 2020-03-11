Man accused of robbing convenience store to appear in court

Lee Evans will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 7 Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of robbing an Ipswich convenience store will appear at the crown court next month.

Lee Evans, 35, of Tydeman Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with robbery of Springs convenience store.

It is alleged Evans stole tobacco, cash and a mobile phone from the Spring Road shop around 9.25pm on April 13 last year.

Robbery is an indictable only offence which means the case must be heard at the crown court.

Evans, who was represented in court by solicitor Shelley Drew, did not enter a plea at the preliminary magistrates' court hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and was released on unconditional bail by magistrates.

Evans will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) on Tuesday, April 7.