Ipswich man to face stalking trial

Dale Sunderland will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied stalking a woman and sending an electronic message with intent to cause distress.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday was Dale Sunderland, 54, of Speedwell Road, Ipswich, who pleaded not guilty to two offences.

Sunderland faces a charge of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress between November 20, 2019, and January 7 this year.

He is also accused of sending an electronic message with intent to cause distress or anxiety on January 4.

Sunderland's trial, which is scheduled to last two to three days, has been placed on a warned list at Ipswich Crown Court for June 29.

Sunderland, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea at the short hearing, was represented in court by barrister Lynne Shirley.

Judge Emma Peters released Sunderland on conditional bail ahead of his trial.