Felixstowe man turns his life around after chronic heart diagnosis

Roger Bailey before and after his weight loss Picture: SLIMMING WORLD

A man who was diagnosed with a chronic heart disease has turned his life around after working to reduce the functioning age of his lungs by 30 years.

Roger Bailey, aged 54 from Felixstowe, suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a heart condition which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

In 2017, Mr Bailey was told that his lung function was of an 84 year old. He was aware that being overweight was affecting his lung function, so took what he describes as a brave steps to lose weight and improve his health.

A year later, after joining a local Slimming World Group, Mr Bailey had lost two stone and a check-up showed his lung function age has improved by over 30 years.

When he started Mr Bailey, a regular swimmer, would swim a mile in over an hour. But following his weight loss and his new improved lung function he can complete a mile in less than 40 minutes.