Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Did you know Superdry started as a market stall?

PUBLISHED: 16:05 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 04 May 2019

The Wild Game Meat stall is one of the most unusual on Ipswich Market, it can found near to Barclays Bank Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The Wild Game Meat stall is one of the most unusual on Ipswich Market, it can found near to Barclays Bank Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Ipswich Borough Council is offering young entrepreneurs the opportunity to take on a market stall in the town centre.

Are you aged 18 -30? Have you got what it takes to run a stall on Ipswich Market? Picture: SUZANNE DAYAre you aged 18 -30? Have you got what it takes to run a stall on Ipswich Market? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Business minded men and women aged 18 -30 can apply to run a free market stall for three weeks, thanks to the initiative which is part of the annual 'Love Your Local Market' campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Market, which can be found in the town centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday, is home to a variety of different stalls ranging from traditional fruit and veg to wild game and knitted baby clothes.

Amongst those plying their trade near to the Cornhill is Mitch Lloyd, aged 59, who runs a bag stall.

Mitch, who has 30 years experience on the market, had some words of wisdom for anyone looking to take on a stall: “Do a lot of research before you start and be ready to work really hard. “The market is a lovely environment if you like working with people. It's a good starting base for going on to further things. Lots of high street shops including Superdry started out as market stalls.”

Mitch Lloyd has 30 years experience on Ipswich Market, he runs a bag stall Picture: SUZANNE DAYMitch Lloyd has 30 years experience on Ipswich Market, he runs a bag stall Picture: SUZANNE DAY

If you are aged 18-30 and want a chance to run your own stall on Ipswich Market you can get an application form on the Ipswich Borough Council website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Honey + Harvey reveal plans to move into prime Ipswich location

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe cancelled

Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled for the remainder of the day. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Old mortar bomb found near railway track in Ipswich

Police and bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene in Boss Hall Road after reports of a wartime bomb being discovered by magnet fishers in the River Gipping. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

‘We’ve not been good enough... There is no other way to dress it up’ – Lambert reflects on relegation ahead of Leeds finale

Luke Chambers applauds the Town fans at Bramall Lane. Photo: Pagepix

9 unusual things you may have missed about Suffolk’s local elections

Andy Mellen's campaigning sheep in Cotton. Picture: ANDY MELLEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists