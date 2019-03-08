Did you know Superdry started as a market stall?

The Wild Game Meat stall is one of the most unusual on Ipswich Market, it can found near to Barclays Bank Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

Ipswich Borough Council is offering young entrepreneurs the opportunity to take on a market stall in the town centre.

Are you aged 18 -30? Have you got what it takes to run a stall on Ipswich Market? Picture: SUZANNE DAY Are you aged 18 -30? Have you got what it takes to run a stall on Ipswich Market? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Business minded men and women aged 18 -30 can apply to run a free market stall for three weeks, thanks to the initiative which is part of the annual 'Love Your Local Market' campaign.

Ipswich Market, which can be found in the town centre on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday, is home to a variety of different stalls ranging from traditional fruit and veg to wild game and knitted baby clothes.

Amongst those plying their trade near to the Cornhill is Mitch Lloyd, aged 59, who runs a bag stall.

Mitch, who has 30 years experience on the market, had some words of wisdom for anyone looking to take on a stall: “Do a lot of research before you start and be ready to work really hard. “The market is a lovely environment if you like working with people. It's a good starting base for going on to further things. Lots of high street shops including Superdry started out as market stalls.”

Mitch Lloyd has 30 years experience on Ipswich Market, he runs a bag stall Picture: SUZANNE DAY Mitch Lloyd has 30 years experience on Ipswich Market, he runs a bag stall Picture: SUZANNE DAY

If you are aged 18-30 and want a chance to run your own stall on Ipswich Market you can get an application form on the Ipswich Borough Council website.