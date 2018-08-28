Two men given lengthy prison sentences for string of burglaries

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men from Mildenhall have been given lengthy jail sentences after they were sentenced for a string of burglaries ain the Suffolk town.

Jason Parkinson was jailed for two years for a series of burglaries. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARIES Jason Parkinson was jailed for two years for a series of burglaries. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARIES

Jason Parkinson, aged 21, of Bunbury Avenue, and Andre McCall, aged 42 of Campbell Close, Mildenhall, were arrested shortly after they committed three separate burglaries in Mildenhall between 4am and 7am on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

The first burglary took place at around 4am in Melbourne Drive, when the pair gained entry to a house via an insecure garage door. They were disturbed by the occupants, before making off with a garden strimmer.

The other two incidents both occurred in Miles Hawk Way, one at 4.30am where a wallet was stolen, and the other at 7am. During the latter of these burglaries, the two men were disturbed by the victim before making off with some power tools.

The victim gave chase and caught up with one of the suspects and managed to take back some of their belongings.

The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on January 21. Parkinson was sentenced to two years imprisonment while McCall was sentenced to 45 months in jail.

Between his arrest and his sentencing, Parkinson chose to work with officers from Suffolk Police’s Operation Converter team and went on to admit three further burglary offences, two thefts from vehicles and the theft of a pedal cycle. The offences all took place between August and September 2018.

He was due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on 10 December for sentencing but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Parkinson handed himself into police the following day and was remanded to court.

DC Duncan Etchells said: “House burglary is an intrusive crime that can have devastating effects on the victims.

“We are determined to continue to bring those who are responsible for this type of crime to justice.

“The message to burglars is simple; if we have information that you are burgling people’s homes, we will use all powers and tactics available to us to arrest you and ensure the Courts deal with you appropriately.

“I am pleased to see that the courts have taken into account Jason Parkinson’s efforts to work with police before determining his sentence.”