Suffolk Food Hall staff run 24 miles a day to help mental health charity Mind

Craig Bullard has arranged the event to support Suffolk MIND Picture: Suffolk Food Hall Archant

They have been running 24 miles every day this week on a treadmill at the food hall in Wherstead - and will conclude this weekend.

The runners are completing 24 miles every day this week Picture: Suffolk Food Hall The runners are completing 24 miles every day this week Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

Craig Bullard, event coordinator and butchery supervisor, said: “Suffolk Mind does an amazing job 24/7 so we wanted to do 24/7 for them.

“Whether it’s run, walked or hopped backwards, 24 miles is being put in on that treadmill every day for seven days. We need to raise as much funds and as much awareness as we can for a brilliant charity.”

Food hall staff Craig, Sue Osborne-Clamp, Aston Ramsey, Tom Dade, Nick Punter, Russ Haddow and Jesse Fearn have all contributed to 24 miles a day since Monday.

They have already raised a lot of money, but you can donate here or drop in to provide support this weekend.

Tom Dade in action at the Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Suffolk Food Hall Tom Dade in action at the Suffolk Food Hall Picture: Suffolk Food Hall

Jesse will be running on Saturday and Craig on Sunday – the latter will have completed 50 miles this week.