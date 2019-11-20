E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch Suffolk children take a trip back in time to the First World War

PUBLISHED: 18:26 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 20 November 2019

Captain Douglas Nicholls with Rachel And Charlie from St Margaret's Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Captain Douglas Nicholls with Rachel And Charlie from St Margaret's Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Children from schools across Suffolk were able to experience what life was like for soldiers during the First World War in an innovative project launched by a leading mental health charity.

Pupils from St Margaret's Primary School at Quay Place Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils from St Margaret's Primary School at Quay Place Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The interactive First World War project has been created by Suffolk Mind's Heritage and Wellbeing Centre at Quay Place, Ipswich, to help develop children's understanding of life on the front line.

The trip includes a talk with local war hero Captain Douglas Nicholls - played by an actor - who recalls his time during the First World War.

Students can also build their own trenches and create poppies to commemorate the lives that were lost.

A group of pupils from St Margaret's Primary School, Ipswich, have been among those to take part in the project.

The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Helen Peats, a teacher from St Margaret's, said that the day really brought the 'history to life' for the children.

"Children at this age are quite engaged and really interested in this type of history," she said.

Sam, a year one pupil from St Margaret's, said his favourite part of the day was listening to Captain Douglas recount his time in the war.

Children can also explore the work of famous artists and sculptors who have depicted the Remembrance poppy.

The children learn about the life of the fictional character Captain Douglas Nicholls Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe children learn about the life of the fictional character Captain Douglas Nicholls Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sarah Gunn, the First World War trip coordinator, said: "The experience is educational and hosted in a place with a rich and varied history spanning more than 500 years.

"The aim of the experience is to develop the children's understanding about life during this time and ignite their curiosity to explore the resources in the teacher's pack."

The programme has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and makes links to the primary school curriculum for such subjects as History and Art and Design.

So far a total of 12 schools have signed up to the project, with the hope that more schools will apply after the funding stops.

The trips link to the Primary school curriculum for History, Art & Design, Science, and Design & Technology Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe trips link to the Primary school curriculum for History, Art & Design, Science, and Design & Technology Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ms Gunn added: "We hope to be able to continue to offer the school trips to the local schools."

The trips are being offered to school children currently in years one and two.

Pupils from St Margaret's Primary School at Quay Place Picture: RACHEL EDGEPupils from St Margaret's Primary School at Quay Place Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The children made poppies as part of the activities Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe children made poppies as part of the activities Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14: Orwell Bridge to be closed over next few nights

Both carrigeways of the Orwell Bridge will be closed for repair works over the next few nights Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene of the incident in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man denies touching woman sexually in town car park

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Christmas light’s switch on less than 24 hours away

The event has been packed since the return of a real 50-foot tree to the Cornhill in 2017 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

New theatre group to take over The New Wolsey Studio in 2020

The Gallery Players, who staged the world premiere of Galileo, will be taking over the New Wolsey Studio from 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists