Watch Suffolk children take a trip back in time to the First World War

Captain Douglas Nicholls with Rachel And Charlie from St Margaret's Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Children from schools across Suffolk were able to experience what life was like for soldiers during the First World War in an innovative project launched by a leading mental health charity.

The interactive First World War project has been created by Suffolk Mind's Heritage and Wellbeing Centre at Quay Place, Ipswich, to help develop children's understanding of life on the front line.

The trip includes a talk with local war hero Captain Douglas Nicholls - played by an actor - who recalls his time during the First World War.

Students can also build their own trenches and create poppies to commemorate the lives that were lost.

A group of pupils from St Margaret's Primary School, Ipswich, have been among those to take part in the project.

Helen Peats, a teacher from St Margaret's, said that the day really brought the 'history to life' for the children.

"Children at this age are quite engaged and really interested in this type of history," she said.

Sam, a year one pupil from St Margaret's, said his favourite part of the day was listening to Captain Douglas recount his time in the war.

Children can also explore the work of famous artists and sculptors who have depicted the Remembrance poppy.

Sarah Gunn, the First World War trip coordinator, said: "The experience is educational and hosted in a place with a rich and varied history spanning more than 500 years.

"The aim of the experience is to develop the children's understanding about life during this time and ignite their curiosity to explore the resources in the teacher's pack."

The programme has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and makes links to the primary school curriculum for such subjects as History and Art and Design.

So far a total of 12 schools have signed up to the project, with the hope that more schools will apply after the funding stops.

Ms Gunn added: "We hope to be able to continue to offer the school trips to the local schools."

The trips are being offered to school children currently in years one and two.

