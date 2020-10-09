E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk Mind celebrates 10-year anniversary on World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 09 October 2020

Jon Neal, the chief executive of Suffolk Mind Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich-based charity Suffolk Mind is celebrating 10 years of service to the county this World Mental Health Day.

The independent mental health charity, previously based at Quay Place on the Ipswich Waterfront, formed in 2010 following the merger of East Suffolk and West Suffolk Mind.

Last year, it took more than 4,500 calls from vulnerable people in the county – 105,000 of whom are said to experience a common form of mental ill health.

Jon Neal, the charity’s CEO, said: “We have achieved so much in 10 years, since the two organisations came together and started to work towards making Suffolk the best place in the world for talking about and taking care of mental health.

“Much has changed in the past decade and Suffolk Mind has moved with the times, adapting our services to the needs of the population as much as we can.”

A “£10 for 10” campaign has been launched to encourage people to help fund another 10 years of community support.

“We want to ensure we are here now and into the future to continue to provide this support,” head of business operations Ginny Idehen added.

Those who would like to donate can do so here.

