Motorbikers on mystery tour of Suffolk for disabled man

Paul Tyalor and Richard Collins. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR Archant

More than 100 motorbike enthusiasts travelled across Suffolk to raise £700 for a Somersham man born with a disability.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Collins and Gary Riceman. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR Richard Collins and Gary Riceman. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR

Organised by motorbike fan Richard Collins, 67, the event raised money for his younger brother Carl who is in need of a new adapted car to relieve him of pain and regain his independence.

Carl was born with deformed bones from the waist down and subsequently he has been confined to spending the entirety of his life in a wheelchair.

Carl is now 49 years old and lives independently in a disable adapted council bungalow, with his older brother Richard who lives next door, acting as Carl's carer.

The 100+ strong group met up at Beacon Hill, just outside of Ipswich, to rendezvous and pose for photos before setting off on their journey across the Suffolk countryside.

More than 100 people came out to support the event. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR More than 100 people came out to support the event. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR

You may also want to watch:

Along their journey, the crew stopped off at the Lindsey Rose for a barbecue and live music, before stopping at a village fete in Kersey to put on a display for local children.

As part of their display, bikers wore animal-themed hats as they showcased their skills.

Speaking before the event, Mr Collins said: "It is going to be a fantastic day and I'm really excited.

"We aren't as close as where we would like to be in our fundraiser so hopefully we can organise even more events to help Carl.

"He really needs the help and I appreciate everyone's support."

Those interested in donating to Carl's fundraising page should click here.

The page has now reached £2,500, which is 31% of its £8,000 target.