Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Motorbikers on mystery tour of Suffolk for disabled man

PUBLISHED: 11:29 03 July 2019

Paul Tyalor and Richard Collins. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR

Paul Tyalor and Richard Collins. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR

Archant

More than 100 motorbike enthusiasts travelled across Suffolk to raise £700 for a Somersham man born with a disability.

Richard Collins and Gary Riceman. Picture: ALLI TAYLORRichard Collins and Gary Riceman. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR

Organised by motorbike fan Richard Collins, 67, the event raised money for his younger brother Carl who is in need of a new adapted car to relieve him of pain and regain his independence.

Carl was born with deformed bones from the waist down and subsequently he has been confined to spending the entirety of his life in a wheelchair.

Carl is now 49 years old and lives independently in a disable adapted council bungalow, with his older brother Richard who lives next door, acting as Carl's carer.

The 100+ strong group met up at Beacon Hill, just outside of Ipswich, to rendezvous and pose for photos before setting off on their journey across the Suffolk countryside.

More than 100 people came out to support the event. Picture: ALLI TAYLORMore than 100 people came out to support the event. Picture: ALLI TAYLOR

You may also want to watch:

Along their journey, the crew stopped off at the Lindsey Rose for a barbecue and live music, before stopping at a village fete in Kersey to put on a display for local children.

As part of their display, bikers wore animal-themed hats as they showcased their skills.

Speaking before the event, Mr Collins said: "It is going to be a fantastic day and I'm really excited.

"We aren't as close as where we would like to be in our fundraiser so hopefully we can organise even more events to help Carl.

"He really needs the help and I appreciate everyone's support."

Those interested in donating to Carl's fundraising page should click here.

The page has now reached £2,500, which is 31% of its £8,000 target.

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning to parents after girl, 11, approached by two men in Felixstowe

Suffolk police are calling for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two weeks of roadworks in preparation for Ed Sheeran’s gigs

Planned closures will be taking place in London Road while workers make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning to parents after girl, 11, approached by two men in Felixstowe

Suffolk police are calling for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two weeks of roadworks in preparation for Ed Sheeran’s gigs

Planned closures will be taking place in London Road while workers make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Who is the new owner of Ipswich’s Tolly Cobbold brewery on Cliff Quay?

The former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Vote now - Which of these key improvements to Ipswich do you want to see?

The slip-road beside the Waterfront could be closed to traffic. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Swindon Robins v Ipswich Witches... Robins fly guest in as Witches look for another win

New Witches signing Edward Kennett hoping to return to the fold for the Witches at Swindon. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘I never thought I’d be leaving Ipswich after just one year’ - Harrison opens up on Town exit

Ellis Harrison left Ipswich Town after just one season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists