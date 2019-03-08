Video

Motorcycle lovers in hog heaven for St George's Day bike show

Kesgrave's annual St George's Day bike show; Steve and Deborah Jones on Black Betty Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Ella Wilkinson

Whether a Triumph devotee, Honda fanatic or Harley-Davidson disciple, Kesgrave was the place to be for motorcycle lovers this weekend.

David Winget and Alyssa Warner-Green and their trike, called Mohican, at the St George’s Day bike show in Kesgrave Picture: ELLA WILKINSON David Winget and Alyssa Warner-Green and their trike, called Mohican, at the St George’s Day bike show in Kesgrave Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Hundreds of riders and motorbike enthusiasts descended on Kesgrave for the 12th annual St George's Day bike show on Saturday.

Hosted, as usual, by the The Bell Inn, this year's event was the first to be organised by, and for the benefit of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

In previous years, the bike show was overseen by the Friends United Motorcycle Club (FUMCC), which handed over the reins – or handlebars, in this case – to the armed forces charity's Rider Branch for 2019.

RBL organiser Sue Jones said: “We had an absolutely excellent day.

“There were 54 bikes in the show and a big turnout of visitors.

“The local residents were absolutely fantastic and helped out with the parking.”

Early estimates suggest the high-octane event raised £1,600 for the Poppy Appeal.

Trophies are traditionally handed out for all categories of participating motorcycle, while other attractions include live music, food and a fundraising raffle.

The Bell's Debbie McCallum, herself a member of the RBL Riders Branch, along with her scooter-loving husband, said: “It was a very successful day all round.

“It was nice to see so many local people turning out.

“The British Legion did marvellously. They worked really hard. They're all buzzing for next year's event and have already come up with a few ideas.

“It was a really good day, and we couldn't have hoped for better weather.

“When you organise these events so far in advance, you never know what the weather's going to be like.

“We had all kinds of bikes, from brand new to vintage.

“I have to say a big thank you to my local residents. The Legion were quite emotional about how well things went, and were so impressed with the residents.”

Debbie's pick of the bikes on show was a 1974 Triumph Thunderbird, with the number plate FAB 1.

Among local groups of bikers to attend were the Suffolk Crew, who then went on to ride in an Easter egg run.