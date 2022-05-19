'I usually donate 50ml per day' - The reason mum donates breast milk

Sarah has been donating her breast milk for the past few months. - Credit: Rachel Morris

A mother-of-two who donates her breast milk for it to be transported to help premature babies was inspired by her grandmother.

Sarah, from Suffolk, has been a milk donor for a few months, and is able to produce around 50ml a day.

One of the challenges facing the donor is that her nearest hospital, in Ipswich, does not have a milk bank - with the closest being more than 60 miles away.

Ipswich Hospital provides Sarah with 50ml bottles, in which she freezes her milk.

When Sarah has expressed a full litre, a ‘blood runner’ volunteer is dispatched to deliver to where the milk is needed.

As part of World Day of Human Milk Donation on May 19, she opened up about the importance of breast milk donation and the need for it in the region.

The mum-of-two said: "It is such a practical way of helping others when you're a mum who can’t always commit to being somewhere at a particular time," said Sarah who usually volunteers for activities with her Rotary club.

"I usually donate 50ml per day, and the rest I use for my son’s breakfast. It takes around 20 minutes in the evening while I'm relaxing watching TV."

Sarah was inspired to do what she could to help other mothers and babies after hearing a story told to her by her grandmother.

At the time her grandmother was living in Brazil when she gave birth to Sarah’s mother.

While she was in hospital, a nurse asked her if she would be prepared to feed another baby as well as her own, as the child’s mother could not do so herself.

Sarah’s grandmother agreed to help, and several decades later, her granddaughter was inspired to do the same, after she had spare milk after the birth of her second child.

Breast milk is highly beneficial to babies who are born prematurely, as the milk provides them with antibodies to fight infections, to which they are more susceptible.

Sarah has linked up with the UK Association of Milk Banks (UKAMB) and is passionate about raising awareness of the need to donate.

One thing the donor has learn is that when she expresses, she must also avoid many types of medication, such as ibuprofen, and herbal teas such as chamomile.

This is because premature babies have less developed organs, and so hospitals cannot risk anything entering their bodies which they might find hard to digest.

However, Sarah is simply is pleased to have been able to help many premature babies in need of milk.