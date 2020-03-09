Talented Suffolk musician following in Benjamin Britten's footsteps

Maddie Wegg has won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music (RCM) in London. Picture: SUFFOLK ONE Archant

A former student from Suffolk One has been offered a scholarship at a prestigious music college in London, where alumni include the famous Lowestoft born composer, Benjamin Britten.

Britten 100: Benjamin Britten at work in The Crag House, Aldeburgh - 1949 Britten 100: Benjamin Britten at work in The Crag House, Aldeburgh - 1949

Maddie Wegg is just 18 years old and has secured a bright future in music after the saxophonist dazzled representatives from the Royal College of Music (RCM) in London.

Famous faces to have gone before her include Benjamin Britten who studied piano at the college from 1930 to 1933 and there is now a fellowship in his honour supporting one exceptional student, funded by the Philip Loubser Foundation.

Mis Wegg was awarded a place after two nerve wracking auditions for the iconic school just before Christmas.

The former student studied her A-Levels at One and will be the first person from the Ipswich sixth form college to get a place at the conservatoire.

She said: "When I found out it was such an amazing feeling. I was ecstatic. It will be incredible to be there for four years.

"This will be the perfect preparation for a career in music. When I visited (RCM), everyone was so warm, driven and dedicated.

"To train at a place where people like Britten, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Holst perfected their craft is mind blowing."

Lois Hinsley, head of curriculum at One, praised the amazing achievement and said: "Maddie is an exceptional talent.

"She was involved in many of our concerts and performed in our productions of Chicago and The King and I.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for her."

The college is celebrating a decade this year and Ms Hinsley added: "We are now beginning to see our former students achieve amazing things.

"We are so proud of Maddie and we can't wait to see what happens next in her career."

Miss Wegg is proud to be the first from One and said: "I hope it inspires others to do the same and I'd say to people that if you want something, don't be afraid to go for it - believe in your ambition."

Her long term ambition is to become a professional musician and build a career for herself in the industry.

She added: "I want to share my love of music with others and travel.

"I feel I have the world at my fingertips."