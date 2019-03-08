E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 1,000 college and high school unite for moving Armistice Day service

PUBLISHED: 15:38 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 11 November 2019

Selina Perkins and Devon Spalding preparing to honour the fallen during annual remembrance commemorations Picture: JOHN NICE

Selina Perkins and Devon Spalding preparing to honour the fallen during annual remembrance commemorations Picture: JOHN NICE

John Nice

A Suffolk college and high school have united to 'fly the flag of remembrance' to honour the dead on Armistice Day.

More than 1,000 students from across the Suffolk New College Campus joined with Farlingaye High School students to mark Armistice Day Picture: JOHN NICEMore than 1,000 students from across the Suffolk New College Campus joined with Farlingaye High School students to mark Armistice Day Picture: JOHN NICE

Marking the 100th ever Armistice Day, more than 1,000 students from Suffolk New College and a band from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge came together for a service of remembrance, followed by a two minute's silence at 11am.

You may also want to watch:

Students read several poignant tributes in the Ipswich-based college's auditorium, before the band, organised by the public services department, played a moving rendition of The Last Post.

A wreath was also laid in front of veterans.

Public services student Selina Perkins, 17, said: "This was a time to reflect and think about those who have fought for our country. I felt a mixture of sadness and pride."

Fellow student Devon Spalding, 17, added: "We flew the flag of remembrance with respect."

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside new restaurant at Ipswich venue – as outdoor stage plans take shape

Jamie Lee Smith working in the kitchen at the new 16 Steak House and Grill at Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside new restaurant at Ipswich venue – as outdoor stage plans take shape

Jamie Lee Smith working in the kitchen at the new 16 Steak House and Grill at Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Copdock roundabout cleared after crash between lorry and car

Traffic is building at Copdock roundabout because of the incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Brexit Party still set to fight Ipswich in 2019 General Election after pulling out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage announced the Brexit Party would not stand in Tory-held seats during a visit to Hartlepool. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Life for children can be a rollercoaster’ - Kesgrave school to challenge ‘downward spiral’ of mental ill health

Kesgrave High School pupils pictured in 2017 wearing yellow in support of World Mental Health Day. The school is now due to host a talk on mental health on November 14. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Party took place at Magpie pub in hours before murder

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists