More than 1,000 college and high school unite for moving Armistice Day service

A Suffolk college and high school have united to 'fly the flag of remembrance' to honour the dead on Armistice Day.

Marking the 100th ever Armistice Day, more than 1,000 students from Suffolk New College and a band from Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge came together for a service of remembrance, followed by a two minute's silence at 11am.

Students read several poignant tributes in the Ipswich-based college's auditorium, before the band, organised by the public services department, played a moving rendition of The Last Post.

A wreath was also laid in front of veterans.

Public services student Selina Perkins, 17, said: "This was a time to reflect and think about those who have fought for our country. I felt a mixture of sadness and pride."

Fellow student Devon Spalding, 17, added: "We flew the flag of remembrance with respect."