Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students praised at this year's Suffolk New College awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:02 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 28 June 2019

Steve Flory from the Hudson Group giving an engineering award to Paulo Coelho Picture: WARREN PAGE

Steve Flory from the Hudson Group giving an engineering award to Paulo Coelho Picture: WARREN PAGE

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Students and staff at Suffolk New College celebrated the end of another successful year by hosting their annual student awards ceremony.

Guests at this year's Suffolk New College student awards Picture: WARREN PAGEGuests at this year's Suffolk New College student awards Picture: WARREN PAGE

More than 30 awards were handed out to students who had shown either outstanding commitment or made outstanding progress during their course.

Around 300 guests were welcomed to the event by student music group "Gertrude" - who will also be performing at Ipswich Music Day later this year - as parents celebrated their children's achievements.

The awards, each sponsored by local, national and international businesses, were presented for different subject areas. Supporters ranged from Atlantic Records to Alpha Nurseries, Cephas Care and Capital Hair.

Students pitched in together to organise the night, with performing arts students treating the audience to numbers from their most recent production of The Little Shop of Horrors at the interval, while catering students showed off their new found cooking skills.

Helen Gordon from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce giving Rachel Wilding a prize for science Picture: WARREN PAGEHelen Gordon from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce giving Rachel Wilding a prize for science Picture: WARREN PAGE

Principal Viv Gillespie, who thanked college supporters and praised students for their efforts, said: "By studying with us you are making the next steps towards your chosen path."

Winners included non-league footballer Paulo Coelho, who picked up the outstanding engineer's prize.

You may also want to watch:

On winning the award, the 21-year-old from Ipswich said: "I felt amazed and proud of myself when I heard I'd won the award."

College band College band "Gertrude" welcomed guests to this year's Suffolk New College student awards Picture: WARREN PAGE

The Ipswich Wanderers player said he will now focus on developing his football career, but added: "I will always have the qualification to fall back on."

Another winner was mature student Rachel Wilding, who gained a science prize on an access to higher education course.

She said: "Taking a course at Suffolk New College has been a complete change for me. I was shocked and proud to win.

I enjoyed science in a way I never thought I would."

Closing the ceremony, former Ipswich mayor Roger Fern said: "What a splendid evening. I hope you are very proud of what you have achieved as we are very proud of you."

Marketing manager Craig Shimon added: "Seeing parents, guardians and supporters proudly look on as their loved ones pick up awards is without doubt one of the highlights of our year."

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Students praised at this year’s Suffolk New College awards ceremony

Steve Flory from the Hudson Group giving an engineering award to Paulo Coelho Picture: WARREN PAGE

Lane blocked after lorry crash on A12

The crash happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Foxhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heart-warming response to Ahmed story as Ipswich Town Football Club and fans pledge to support young Kenyan

Ahmed - real name Joseph Simiyu Muse Wabuge - pictured at his aunt's house in Kenya. Photo: Contributed

Ipswich store at risk as Bathstore sinks into administration

The future is uncertain for Ipswich’s Bathstore after the national retailer entered administration. Photo: Google.

Suffolk and Norfolk farmers cautiously optimistic as wheat and barley crops soak up good weather

Wheat crops are looking promising - so far Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists