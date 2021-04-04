Paratroopers join college student in charity challenge for injured veterans

Published: 8:00 AM April 4, 2021

Students and staff at Suffolk New College are completing a burpee challenge for veterans charity Blesma - Credit: Suffolk New College

Students at Suffolk New College have been challenged to complete 2,000 burpees this month to raise money for disabled veterans.

Both students and staff from across the college will take part in the challenge, which will see each person average around 67 burpees - where you do a push-up and leap in the air - every day.

The challenge is the brainchild of the college's public services team, with those involved encouraged to raise money for Blesma, The Limbless Veterans – a charity dedicated to assisting service and ex-servicemen and women who have suffered life-changing injuries.

The public services team at Suffolk New College - Credit: Suffolk New College

Over 70 people at the college have signed up for the challenge so far, raising more than £200.

Progress tutor at Suffolk New College, Olly Waters, came up with the idea and said: “It’s all about bringing people together, keeping people fit, helping our students attain positive mental health via exercise and raising money for charity.

“Alongside that, our students are working with the community and positively contributing towards society.

"Members from the charity gave some talks to our students during lockdown and it had a really powerful effect on them. Therefore it’s our pleasure to give something back.”

As well as those at the college, people working in uniformed public services have also pledged to take part – including paratroopers and firefighters. The public are also encouraged to get involved.

It is hoped one person may be able to break the one-minute burpee world record, which currently stands at 48.

Louis Peters, who wants to join the military, said the cause is close to his heart - Credit: Suffolk New College

One of the students taking part, Louis Peters, said he can't wait to complete the challenge.

The 17-year-old from Ipswich said: “I want to work in the military so this project means a great deal to me. I’m really up for this.”

Lee Mandley, head of public services at the college said he hopes the challenge will encourage people to help others after a "year of ups and downs".

Louis Peters with Abbie Louise Mills of Blesma, a charity for injured veterans - Credit: Suffolk New College

Abbie Louise Mills, senior community events officer at Blesma, added: “It’s amazing to hear about the positive impact our members had on Suffolk New College students and it’s incredible that this link has resulted in this challenge.

"We are very grateful to the college for their support.”

More information can be found on the college's GoFundMe page.