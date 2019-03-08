Partly Cloudy

Crime scene sleuths put forensic skills to test

PUBLISHED: 16:06 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 22 July 2019

The top three contestants from the regional heat were Melissa Abbott (right) and joint runners-up Charli-Jai Keegan (left) and Bailey Dedman (centre) Picture: HARRY SMY

The top three contestants from the regional heat were Melissa Abbott (right) and joint runners-up Charli-Jai Keegan (left) and Bailey Dedman (centre) Picture: HARRY SMY

Harry Smy

Fourteen future crime scene investigators put their skills under the microscope for the regional heat of a UK contest.

Harry Smy (left), of Suffolk New College, and Gary Howard, from Complete Forensics, helped oversee the heat Picture: JOHN NICE

Students took part in one of five legs of the WorldSkills Forensic Science challenge at Suffolk New College, with the top eight vying to be forensic science student of the year at the NEC in November.

After being tested on crime scene investigation skills, evidence analysis, continuity and integrity, Melissa Abbott came first ahead of joint runners-up Charli-Jai Keegan and Bailey Dedman.

She said: "It was a useful experience and I really hope to go to the national finals."

Gary Howard, of education non-profit Complete Forensics, said numerous jobs awaited graduates in the armed forces, police, border agencies, intelligence service and other organisations.

Head of access to higher education and science, Harry Smy said the regional heat allowed students to gain time management, organisational and communication skills in a pressurised environment.

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after ‘horrendous attack’

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

