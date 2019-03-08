Crime scene sleuths put forensic skills to test

The top three contestants from the regional heat were Melissa Abbott (right) and joint runners-up Charli-Jai Keegan (left) and Bailey Dedman (centre) Picture: HARRY SMY Harry Smy

Fourteen future crime scene investigators put their skills under the microscope for the regional heat of a UK contest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Smy (left), of Suffolk New College, and Gary Howard, from Complete Forensics, helped oversee the heat Picture: JOHN NICE Harry Smy (left), of Suffolk New College, and Gary Howard, from Complete Forensics, helped oversee the heat Picture: JOHN NICE

Students took part in one of five legs of the WorldSkills Forensic Science challenge at Suffolk New College, with the top eight vying to be forensic science student of the year at the NEC in November.

You may also want to watch:

After being tested on crime scene investigation skills, evidence analysis, continuity and integrity, Melissa Abbott came first ahead of joint runners-up Charli-Jai Keegan and Bailey Dedman.

She said: "It was a useful experience and I really hope to go to the national finals."

Gary Howard, of education non-profit Complete Forensics, said numerous jobs awaited graduates in the armed forces, police, border agencies, intelligence service and other organisations.

Head of access to higher education and science, Harry Smy said the regional heat allowed students to gain time management, organisational and communication skills in a pressurised environment.