Crime scene sleuths put forensic skills to test
PUBLISHED: 16:06 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 22 July 2019
Harry Smy
Fourteen future crime scene investigators put their skills under the microscope for the regional heat of a UK contest.
Students took part in one of five legs of the WorldSkills Forensic Science challenge at Suffolk New College, with the top eight vying to be forensic science student of the year at the NEC in November.
After being tested on crime scene investigation skills, evidence analysis, continuity and integrity, Melissa Abbott came first ahead of joint runners-up Charli-Jai Keegan and Bailey Dedman.
She said: "It was a useful experience and I really hope to go to the national finals."
Gary Howard, of education non-profit Complete Forensics, said numerous jobs awaited graduates in the armed forces, police, border agencies, intelligence service and other organisations.
Head of access to higher education and science, Harry Smy said the regional heat allowed students to gain time management, organisational and communication skills in a pressurised environment.