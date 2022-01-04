Students want to help make world 'a safer place' with green campaign

A group of students teamed up with the East of England Co-op to create an environmental campaign after being inspired by the recent COP26 climate change conference.

The project will take place at Suffolk New College in Ipswich and will see around 20 students on English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses promote and learn about green issues.

Munira Yeasman Taniya with Sami Harvey from the Co-op on Foxhall Road - Credit: Suffolk New College

To do so, they will use a £500 donation from the East of England Co-op to find out about fair trade and food miles, and they will create their own recycling scheme.

The group will also be purchasing seeds that they will grow to gain knowledge on how to become more sustainable in their lives outside of education.

Head of ESOL at the college, Suzy Haynes, said: “We can’t thank the East of England Co-op enough for their generous donation. Everyone in the group was affected by the COP26 conference and wanted to do something proactive for the environment and we can’t wait to get started with our campaign."



