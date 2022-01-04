News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Students want to help make world 'a safer place' with green campaign

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:44 PM January 4, 2022
Suffolk New College

Munira Yeasman Taniya, Sami Harvey and Osman Osman - Credit: Suffolk New College

A group of students teamed up with the East of England Co-op to create an environmental campaign after being inspired by the recent COP26 climate change conference.

The project will take place at Suffolk New College in Ipswich and will see around 20 students on English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) courses promote and learn about green issues.

Suffolk New College

Munira Yeasman Taniya with Sami Harvey from the Co-op on Foxhall Road - Credit: Suffolk New College

To do so, they will use a £500 donation from the East of England Co-op to find out about fair trade and food miles, and they will create their own recycling scheme.

The group will also be purchasing seeds that they will grow to gain knowledge on how to become more sustainable in their lives outside of education.

Head of ESOL at the college, Suzy Haynes, said: “We can’t thank the East of England Co-op enough for their generous donation. Everyone in the group was affected by the COP26 conference and wanted to do something proactive for the environment and we can’t wait to get started with our campaign."


Suffolk New College
Climate Change
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Charlotte Bond/Sarah Lucy Brown/Gemma Jarvis/Archant

Retail

6 shops that closed in Ipswich during 2021

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Navey Florence Crowley was born on November 19

Gallery

Meet Ipswich's last lockdown babies of 2021

Abygail Fossett

person
Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash on Grafton Way, Ipswich.

Car and motorcycle involved in crash in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
HM Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Suffolk has been released

Personal Finance

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon