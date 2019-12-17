E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mixed Ofsted report sees college slip to 'requires improvement'

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 December 2019

Suffolk New College is now rated as 'Requires Improvement' by Ofsted Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk New College is now rated as 'Requires Improvement' by Ofsted Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk New College has been graded as 'requires improvement' - despite being considered 'good' in the majority of areas by Ofsted.

Roger Fern, the chair of govenors for Suffolk New College, said he believes the college is entering an Roger Fern, the chair of govenors for Suffolk New College, said he believes the college is entering an "exciting era in our history" Picture: JON PARKER

Previously rated 'good' overall, Suffolk New College in Ipswich was visited by the education watchdog in November 2019.

Inspectors found the college needed to promote better personal development in its students, improve its leadership and management, and provide a better service for learners with additional needs.

In particular, assessors found students were missing basic maths skills, writing in their report that "leaders need to significantly improve the proportion of learners who gain mathematics GCSE, grades 9 to 4, and functional skills qualifications".

Categories considered to be 'good' were programmes of learning for both young people and adults, with significant investment in apprenticeships for plumbing and domestic gas training.

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors commended the college's friendly learning environment, and the work of teachers in helping students grasp an understanding of their potential careers. Those considering a role with the emergency services had met speakers from the police and fire service, for example.

A spokesman for the college said: "Suffolk New College is a successful college with strong finances that continually invests in our expanding resources.

"Overall, we were delighted to receive strong and positive feedback in five of the eight categories that we were judged on and we have ambitious targets as a college to continually improve in everything that we do."

The quality of education was also rated 'good', with Ofsted saying in their report that teachers' plans for lessons mean "most learners build their skills and knowledge in a logical manner".

Teachers also make sure students have learned one topic before moving onto the next part of a curriculum - but they were not using assessments to help students further their education, leading to students "not knowing how to achieve the grades they aspire to".

Chair of governors Roger Fern added: "We are committed to providing the very best education for our students and I believe that we are entering the most exciting era in our history."

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Haden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Major plans for new aqua park next to Suffolk Food Hall revealed

The aqua park will be built on top of a man-made lake, which developers hope will not be subject to blue-green algae Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Haden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Major plans for new aqua park next to Suffolk Food Hall revealed

The aqua park will be built on top of a man-made lake, which developers hope will not be subject to blue-green algae Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Haden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dense overnight fog could disrupt morning journeys

Dense fog is predicted to gather across the region overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m ready to go’... Freddie Sears boost for Blues as comeback continues apace

Freddie Sears on the ball for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Drug use and loitering prompt police to step up patrols in part of Ipswich

Ipswich West and Hadleigh Police say tackling anti-social behaviour in Old Stoke has become their top priority Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists