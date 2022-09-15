Remembrance service held at Suffolk college Queen opened 61 years ago
- Credit: Archant/Suffolk New College
A college in Ipswich has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, 61 years after Her Majesty opened it.
Suffolk New College hosted a remembrance service, which saw around a thousand staff and students, respectfully mourn the passing of The Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the college in July, 1961, when it was known as the Ipswich Civic College, and later Suffolk College.
Public Services students at the school played a key role in the service, creating a ceremonial march to pay their respects to the country's longest serving monarch.
Head of public services, Martin Memory, said: "As a college, we wanted to show our respects to The Queen.
"For myself, The Queen was a constant in an ever-changing world, I have been inspired by her sense of duty and work ethic."
Students were also able to share what The Queen meant to them.
Chloe Clarke, 19, from Ipswich, said: "We are immensely grateful to The Queen for over 70 years of dedicated service."
Catherine Marshall, 22, from Felixstowe, said: "The Queen saw the jet age arrive, the birth of electronic computing and the space age, all before the age of 35.
"She really was, Great Britain."