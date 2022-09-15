News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Remembrance service held at Suffolk college Queen opened 61 years ago

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:07 PM September 15, 2022
Students and staff at Suffolk New College paid respects to The Queen, 61 years after she opened it when it w

Students and staff at Suffolk New College paid respects to The Queen, 61 years after she opened it when it was the Ipswich Civic College - Credit: Archant/Suffolk New College

A college in Ipswich has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, 61 years after Her Majesty opened it.

Suffolk New College hosted a remembrance service, which saw around a thousand staff and students, respectfully mourn the passing of The Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the college in July, 1961, when it was known as the Ipswich Civic College, and later Suffolk College.

Public Services students at the school played a key role in the service, creating a ceremonial march to pay their respects to the country's longest serving monarch.

EADT UNSEEN ARCHIVE QUEEN 80TH BIRTHDAYQueen visits Civic CollegeIpswich1961Referenc

Queen visits Civic College Ipswich 1961 - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen opened the Civic Centre, now Suffolk New College, in 1961

The Queen opened the Civic College, now Suffolk New College, in 1961 - Credit: Archant

Head of public services, Martin Memory, said: "As a college, we wanted to show our respects to The Queen.

"For myself, The Queen was a constant in an ever-changing world, I have been inspired by her sense of duty and work ethic."

Students were also able to share what The Queen meant to them.

Students paying their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II

Students paying their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Suffolk New College

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'wonderful, loving' dad killed in A12 crash
  2. 2 New owners of Shamrock pub to make venue 'second home' for punters
  3. 3 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk
  1. 4 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  2. 5 Police concerned for missing man last seen at Ipswich Hospital
  3. 6 Ipswich road closed after two-vehicle crash
  4. 7 Chinese restaurant set to open in former town centre Burger King
  5. 8 WATCH: Ipswich bride's Scottish-Indian wedding goes viral
  6. 9 Plans for 4 homes in Suffolk village submitted
  7. 10 Barton on 'two teams' Town and his side's 'weird and wonderful' red cards

Chloe Clarke, 19, from Ipswich, said: "We are immensely grateful to The Queen for over 70 years of dedicated service."

Catherine Marshall, 22, from Felixstowe, said: "The Queen saw the jet age arrive, the birth of electronic computing and the space age, all before the age of 35.

"She really was, Great Britain."

Suffolk New College
The Queen
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A new hair and beauty salon is opening in Kesgrave

New hair and beauty salon to open in Kesgrave

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lorraine Wood and bike escort

Community comes together to honour 'kind and gentle' Ipswich mother and nan

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened at a block of flats in Wherstead Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences as police raid Ipswich flat

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon