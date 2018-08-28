Suffolk New College raise over £100 for Woolly Pully Week

Staff and students backing the Woolly Pull Week Picture: CRAIG SHIMMON Archant

Students at Suffolk New College have helped to raise over £100 for charity by wearing festive knitwear.

Staff and students backed the Woolly Pully Week event set up by the St Elizabeth Hospice.

This was their second year of supporting the campaign by wearing Christmas jumpers during a week in December.

Craig Shimmon, marketing manager at the college was pleased with the school’s fundraising total for the week.

He said: “This is the second year in a row that we have supported this fun fundraiser.

“St Elizabeth Hospice is an incredible charity and we will always go out of our way to help them whenever we can.”

College students have also helped to fundraise for a number of other charity campaigns this year including Children in Need, Make-A-Wish and Sport Relief.

The school are also making plans to support a number of charity campaigns during the new year.

