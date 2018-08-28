Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

First details revealed of new teaching hub for Suffolk New College

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 December 2018

The site in Rope Walk where the new teaching hub could be built Picture: ARCHANT

The site in Rope Walk where the new teaching hub could be built Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

New higher education courses currently not on offer in Ipswich could be provided in a new contemporary teaching hub in the town’s Education Quarter.

The old social club - awaiting demolition Picture: ARCHANTThe old social club - awaiting demolition Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk New College is seeking planning permission for the new modern-design building at the corner of Rope Walk and Dove Street.

The vacant site is part of a larger plot which has been home to a social club building since the 1950s.

This is set to be demolished to make way for 12 houses and two flats and four offices, but under the new plans from the college, the space for the offices would instead be used for the teaching hub.

While planning consent is being sought, the college has made a bid for funding for the project and is awaiting the outcome.

Craig Shimmon, marketing manager at Suffolk New College said: “We have recently put in a bid to acquire some funding as part of our ongoing plans to expand our offer to students. The outcome of this specific bid will be discovered in March 2019.

“We are excited about the prospect of potentially widening our curriculum as part of a partnership with the Eastern Institute of Technology – working with West Suffolk College and other colleges in the region.”

In a report to Ipswich Borough Council’s planners, the Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy, acting for the college, said “the principle of this development is entirely appropriate

and is, in actuality, more appropriate in respect of the intended use of the site than the permission that has already been granted here”.

The building will provide additional teaching space for Suffolk New College (SNC) and provide 658 sq m of accommodation on four floors.

The report said: “The building would be used to deliver new courses that are currently not offered elsewhere in Ipswich and will be mainly higher education courses (delivered in association with University of Suffolk) and will be in digital stem subjects.

“This delivery will result in additional employment on the site but also prepare students for employment through both qualifications and skills.

“The proposal has been designed to sit comfortably with existing and approved development in the locality and to enable SNC to consolidate some of the space in their existing building for alternative purposes where there is a need for additional teaching space.”

There would be three classrooms and staff room at ground-floor level, two classrooms at first-floor with folding walls to enable flexibility/sub-division of spaces, three classrooms on the second floor and a larger classroom at third floor level.

The building would be operated and maintained by SNC and would form part of their campus.

The council is expected to make a decision on planning consent in the new year.

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: The best places to eat and drink in Ipswich

Alaturka restaurant in Ipswich has won best restaurant in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Police, lifeboat and coastguards search for missing man

Mark Butler was last seen near Pontins Holiday Centre, Pakefield, yesterday. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary.

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Jobs boost for Lowestoft

Employees Matt Wooltorton and Tommy Rudd, based at Lowestoft, have key roles in East Anglia ONE Picture: ROB HOWARD

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

10 of the top hotels to visit in Suffolk and north Essex in 2019

Sutherland House Credit: Good Hotel Guide

Katherine Jenkins on staying silent on tour ahead of Ipswich show

Katherine Jenkins new album 'Guiding Light' is out now, she will also be touring the new album in April and May 2019. Credit: David Venni

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

‘We don’t go out at night anymore’ – Neighbours react to horror of fatal stabbing in Ipswich

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich, following the death of a man Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists