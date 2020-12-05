Suffolk New College’s student president is elected, and these are his plans

A teenager from Suffolk was ‘over the moon’ after trumping the opposition in a college election.

Ernie Simmons, from Felixstowe, won the role of student president at Suffolk New College in the election last week.

In a closely fought campaign, the level three forensic and criminal investigation learner picked up just under 57% of the vote.

Unlike the American election, Ernie’s competitors immediately conceded defeat and the 18-year-old began his tenure at the top immediately.

After college, Ernie is hoping to be a detective inspector, but for now, he is spending all his time and energy into helping to solve any issues that students are having after a difficult nine months for the country.

He said: “Since being at Suffolk New College my confidence has grown.

“Being president will only help to accelerate that confidence and I want to use this time to help others.”

Ernie’s plans include getting more involved in the decisions made by the student union and wants it to be the best college in Suffolk, if not the country.

Although it’s early days, Ernie hopes to support charities as part of his presidency, saying it’s the ‘morally right thing to do’ to help those charities hit hardest by Covid.

Both of Ernie’s sisters were former students at Suffolk New College.

One is working for the police control room and another is studying midwifery at Anglia Ruskin.

Because the college has made such a positive difference to his family, Ernie is keen to leave a positive legacy during his time at the college.

He added: “I really want to represent the student voice, have focussed campaigns around equality and bring everyone closer together.”

Marketing manager from Suffolk New College, Craig Shimmon, said: “We are delighted for Ernie.

“He is passionate about his role, keen to make a positive difference and we are all very excited by his appointment.”