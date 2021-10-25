News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Teen BMX star Abi to head to World Championships

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 4:30 PM October 25, 2021   
17-year-old Abi Pike and Lee Mandley standing outside Suffolk New College holding a pink Ipswich BMX Club t-shirt

17-year-old Abi Pike from Ipswich is making a big impact in the world of BMXing - Credit: Suffolk New College

A rising BMX rider dreaming of racing at the Olympics is set to compete in next year's World Championships. 

Abi Pike, 17, from Ipswich, is already ranked number 16 in the UK, according to British Cycling. 

The 17-year-old Suffolk New College student began BMXing at the age of six after she was inspired by her brother who also BMXed. 

She said: “As soon as I got my first bike it was just boom – every Tuesday and Sunday I was either training or racing. 

“I just love the sport. It’s a great way of socialising and I like the competitiveness. You also get to travel and see different parts of the country."

Abi on her BMX bike going down a ramp while the crowd look on

Abi competing in a BMX competition - Credit: BMX Widow Photography

You may also want to watch:

Now 11 years later, Abi rides for Ipswich BMX Club and has competed at the highest level within the sport. She competed at a national competition in Scotland where she came second and third. 

Abi has also competed for Great Britain at a competition in Belgium two years ago, but didn’t do as well as she’d hoped.

Most Read

  1. 1 Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air
  2. 2 Drink driver found slumped at wheel after partying until 7am
  3. 3 Man arrested following Ipswich sexual assault
  1. 4 How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  2. 5 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
  3. 6 Ipswich Flooring Superstore opening brings jobs and investment
  4. 7 Suffolk police share ridiculous reasons for 999 calls
  5. 8 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
  6. 9 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  7. 10 Business units set to be converted into new seafront flats

She is now preparing for the BMX 2022 World Championships in Nantes, France, and hopes to make a massive impact.  

The level three sports student recently met one of her idols, Olympic BMX gold medallist Beth Shriever, who she says has inspired her to aim for Olympic heights.  

Abi pictured with Olympic gold medallist Beth Shreiver

Abi was able to meet BMX Olympic gold medallist, Beth Shriever - Credit: BMX Widow Photography

She said: “I got up in the middle of the night to watch Beth in the Olympics.  

“I’ve ridden at the same track as her and it was great to meet up. We talked about her Olympic and World successes and she was really nice and encouraging. She gave me some good advice.” 

Abi went on to say that she thinks it is possible for her to make it the Olympics.  

The teenager said: “I won’t get to Paris in 2024 as the nominations are already in – but I’d be 24 when the 2028 Olympic Games take place in Los Angeles – so it would be a good age to be peaking.” 

Lee Mandley, head of sport at the college added: “Abi has amazing potential and she is a really great student who has an incredible talent.” 

Cycling
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich women reporting to police a drinks spiking incident in Shoreditch, London

Women's Safety

Brunch trip leaves friend group 'anxious' after spiking fears

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
ARP Supermarket site

Retail

Supermarket switch opens door to new Ipswich Lidl

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Former Ipswich teacher appears in court charged with historic sex offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Police can seize alcohol from nuisance street drinkers in Ipswich under the PSPO powers. Picture: SA

Knife Crime

Crime map shows locations of weapons offences in Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon