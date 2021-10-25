Teen BMX star Abi to head to World Championships
- Credit: Suffolk New College
A rising BMX rider dreaming of racing at the Olympics is set to compete in next year's World Championships.
Abi Pike, 17, from Ipswich, is already ranked number 16 in the UK, according to British Cycling.
The 17-year-old Suffolk New College student began BMXing at the age of six after she was inspired by her brother who also BMXed.
She said: “As soon as I got my first bike it was just boom – every Tuesday and Sunday I was either training or racing.
“I just love the sport. It’s a great way of socialising and I like the competitiveness. You also get to travel and see different parts of the country."
Now 11 years later, Abi rides for Ipswich BMX Club and has competed at the highest level within the sport. She competed at a national competition in Scotland where she came second and third.
Abi has also competed for Great Britain at a competition in Belgium two years ago, but didn’t do as well as she’d hoped.
She is now preparing for the BMX 2022 World Championships in Nantes, France, and hopes to make a massive impact.
The level three sports student recently met one of her idols, Olympic BMX gold medallist Beth Shriever, who she says has inspired her to aim for Olympic heights.
She said: “I got up in the middle of the night to watch Beth in the Olympics.
“I’ve ridden at the same track as her and it was great to meet up. We talked about her Olympic and World successes and she was really nice and encouraging. She gave me some good advice.”
Abi went on to say that she thinks it is possible for her to make it the Olympics.
The teenager said: “I won’t get to Paris in 2024 as the nominations are already in – but I’d be 24 when the 2028 Olympic Games take place in Los Angeles – so it would be a good age to be peaking.”
Lee Mandley, head of sport at the college added: “Abi has amazing potential and she is a really great student who has an incredible talent.”