Suffolk New College hold open-air parade for Armistice Day
Staff and students from Suffolk New College in Ipswich have joined the nation in commemorating Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.
Learners from the public services department held a socially distanced open-air parade to recognise both occasions.
Students also read speeches on what the ceremony meant for them, before observing the two minute silence.
Ethan Jones, 17, who has a parent currently serving in the forces said: “My dad works for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.
“He is my idol and he has made me want to join the army. Being part of this parade meant a lot to me. I was thinking of him and all the soldiers who have laid down their lives for this country during the silence.”
Martin Memory, curriculum co-ordinator for public services added: “Many of our students will go on to work in the forces, the health service and in key worker positions. Therefore, hosting a remembrance event means a great deal to us.”
