Suffolk New College hold open-air parade for Armistice Day

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 12:55 PM November 11, 2021
A uniformed public service student at the open-air parade

Staff and students at Suffolk New College have held an open-air parade to mark Armistice Day - Credit: Suffolk New College

Staff and students from Suffolk New College in Ipswich have joined the nation in commemorating Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion. 

Learners from the public services department held a socially distanced open-air parade to recognise both occasions.  

Students also read speeches on what the ceremony meant for them, before observing the two minute silence.

Ethan Jones, 17, who has a parent currently serving in the forces said: “My dad works for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.  

17-year-old Ethan Jones in uniform

17-year-old Ethan Jones explained that his dad is currently serving in the forces - Credit: Suffolk New College

“He is my idol and he has made me want to join the army. Being part of this parade meant a lot to me. I was thinking of him and all the soldiers who have laid down their lives for this country during the silence.” 

You may also want to watch:

Martin Memory, curriculum co-ordinator for public services added: “Many of our students will go on to work in the forces, the health service and in key worker positions. Therefore, hosting a remembrance event means a great deal to us.” 

