Player 'spotted' by Elena Baltacha gains confidence from Raducanu win
- Credit: Suffolk New College
Suffolk New College sports student Bethan Fothergill, says that Emma Raducanu's stunning US Open victory is "every young tennis players dream".
Bethan, 16, has played tennis from a young age and was spotted by Ipswich-based tennis star Elena Baltacha, before her death in 2014.
Speaking about Raducanu's success Bethan, who lives in Ipswich, said: "It's just amazing, to be 18 and win a grand slam is incredible.
"I think she has inspired a whole new generation of tennis players and I wouldn't be surprised if the number of young players taking up the sport increases."
Describing Raducanu, who earlier this year played in a tournament in Felixstowe, as "inspiring", Bethan added: "Nobody becomes a grand slam champion without believing they can reach and achieve that level.
"Sometimes I doubt my own ability, and she proved to me that having the confidence and belief in yourself is just as important as having technical ability.”