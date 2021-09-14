Published: 4:30 PM September 14, 2021

Bethan Fothergill studies sport at Suffolk New College and has played tennis from a young age - Credit: Suffolk New College

Suffolk New College sports student Bethan Fothergill, says that Emma Raducanu's stunning US Open victory is "every young tennis players dream".

Bethan, 16, has played tennis from a young age and was spotted by Ipswich-based tennis star Elena Baltacha, before her death in 2014.

Speaking about Raducanu's success Bethan, who lives in Ipswich, said: "It's just amazing, to be 18 and win a grand slam is incredible.

"I think she has inspired a whole new generation of tennis players and I wouldn't be surprised if the number of young players taking up the sport increases."

Bethan hopes more young people in Ipswich will take up tennis after watching the success of Emma Raducanu at the US Open - Credit: Fothergill Family

Describing Raducanu, who earlier this year played in a tournament in Felixstowe, as "inspiring", Bethan added: "Nobody becomes a grand slam champion without believing they can reach and achieve that level.

"Sometimes I doubt my own ability, and she proved to me that having the confidence and belief in yourself is just as important as having technical ability.”



