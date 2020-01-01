Couples celebrate new decade with New Year's Day babies

Meet some of the first babies to be born this decade in Suffolk.

Holly Louise Abbott and Ronnie-Rose Grant both share the date of birth, January 1, 2020.

Ronnie-Rose was born at 6.53am, weighing 6Ib 3oz, to parents Rebecca Blower and Edward Grant, from Hollesley, and Holly arrived into this world at 3.45am, weighing 8Ib 5oz, to parents Lisa and Colin Abbott from Ipswich.

Mrs Abbott, 38, could see New Year's Eve fireworks out of the hospital window while she was in labour, while Ms Blower, 32, got to see the New Year in with loved ones at her partner's mother's house before it all began.

They described how special it was for their little ones to be born on New Year's Day and the first day of the new decade.

"I'm very happy," Ms Blower said. "We will always remember her birthday, won't we?"

First-time dad Mr Grant, 22, described the arrival of Ronnie-Rose as "the light at the end of the tunnel" following a difficult few years coping with the death of his dad David Grant and his nana Jill Clarke.

"So this one is very special. My dad would have loved her," he said.

"She looks like her grandad," Ms Blower added.

The bricklayer said becoming a parent was "overwhelming", adding: "I really don't know what to do with myself. It's the best experience of my life really. It's better than going to Chelsea [football club]."

Ms Blower said she realised she was in labour at 12.30am and, after waking her partner at about 4.30am, they arrived at Ipswich Hospital at 5am.

In just under two hours Ronnie-Rose was born naturally nine days earlier than her due date.

Childhood sweethearts Mr and Mrs Abbott had a due date of December 19 so were anticipating a Christmas baby, but said it was "even more special" for Holly to be born on New Year's Day.

Mrs Abbott went into labour at 12 noon on New Year's Eve and was still giving birth when fireworks went off in the skies outside her Ipswich Hospital window.

The mother-of-six - whose eldest child is aged 17 - had to go into theatre for Holly to be delivered by forceps.

The couple described how excited they are to introduce Holly to the rest of the family.

Mrs Abbott said: "My little boy [aged three] said 'have you had the baby yet?' He asked me if I was alright."

An estimated 2020 babies will be born in the UK on new Year's Day, UNICEF said.

