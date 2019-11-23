E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police dogs and handlers lack full training to sniff out crime, report finds

23 November, 2019 - 06:26
The eastern region police dog trials at Police HQ, Martlesham Heath in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The eastern region police dog trials at Police HQ, Martlesham Heath in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Urgent action has been required to ensure police dogs and their handlers receive proper training after a survey found deficiencies.

An audit of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk canine unit found general purpose police dogs and drug dogs had not received the required level of mandatory training last year.

The unit comprised 24 officers and 45 dogs at the time, with a temporary inspector managing functions - in addition to armed policing and in place of a former designated police dog sergeant.

A report said handlers' training was not factored into shift patterns, and that handlers were often taken off training on a call-out to address operational issues.

"Training days do not factor in travelling time, reducing the level of training provided," it said.

An annual risk assessment had not been undertaken to establish the number of police dogs and handlers, while systems for recording the number, usage, training and deployment of police dogs and handlers were not managing the service effectively.

You may also want to watch:

General purpose dogs and five drug dogs selected for assessment were found to have not received the required amount of training.

Only explosives search dogs, which have set training days and national exercises factored into shift patterns, were found to have received the required level.

However, the constabularies had to cancel the handlers' attendance on the first exercise of this year due to a large amount of dogs being required for royalty and VIP protection around the time of the Chelsea Flower Show.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The force is content there is no adverse effect on operational performance. No complaints or negative observations have been received and the director of internal audit was reassured by the chief constable's comments at the [audit committee] meeting."

At the time of the audit, explosives search dog training had been rescheduled, with all handlers booked to take part.

An internal audit progress report recommended a formal action plan to ensure handlers' training requirements are identified, targets set, and mandatory training prioritised over all non-critical call-outs.

A peer review has also been requested by Essex Police for the dog section as a whole, including shifts, training and supervision, while a bid for a designated sergeant has been submitted as a cost pressure through outcome based budgeting.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man convicted of murder: ‘I am innocent, this is a miscarriage of justice’

The Scales of Justice Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Police dogs and handlers lack full training to sniff out crime, report finds

The eastern region police dog trials at Police HQ, Martlesham Heath in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s been a while coming... hopefully there will be many more to come’ - Judge on finally opening his Ipswich account

Alan Judge celebrates scoring at Lincoln in Town's long-awaited FA Cup win. Picture: PAGEPIX

What are the heating oil theft hotspots in the county?

Sgt Brian Calver of the Rural and Wildlfe Crime Team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists