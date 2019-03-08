Partly Cloudy

Suffolk Now podcast: What it's like to lose a loved one to cancer

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 25 May 2019

The pair ran a number of races together before Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

The pair ran a number of races together before Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Archant

Chris Rose knows first-hand the devastating impact cancer can have after his wife Angela died from the disease. Here the Ipswich father - who ran the London Marathon with his wife's ashes - speaks of how he is tackling each and every day.

According to Cancer Research, every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer and it has now become common to know someone who has suffered from the disease.

In this podcast, reporter Sophie Barnett sits down with Chris Rose, who lost his wife Angela to an unknown form of breast cancer in February this year.

Chris, a devoted father and loving husband, took on the London Marathon in April with some of Angela's ashes, allowing the pair to run one final time together.

Here he shares his marathon experience, what it is like to lose someone to cancer, and how he and his nine-year-old son Jack are going to fulfil as many of Angela's last wishes.

Chris Rose chats to reporter Sophie Barnett about losing his wife Angela to cancer and how he ran this year's London Marathon in her memory. Picture: KATY SANDALLSChris Rose chats to reporter Sophie Barnett about losing his wife Angela to cancer and how he ran this year's London Marathon in her memory. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

■ Need to talk? Call the Samaritans on 116 123.

As always, share your comments below with any thoughts from this podcast and any ideas on what issues you would like us to discuss in the future.

Chris Rose, who ran the race to grant his late wife’s last wish, pictured with his son Jack Picture: CHRIS ROSEChris Rose, who ran the race to grant his late wife’s last wish, pictured with his son Jack Picture: CHRIS ROSE

Chris and Angela Rose pictured with their 'Run For Your Life' group. Picture: CHRIS ROSEChris and Angela Rose pictured with their 'Run For Your Life' group. Picture: CHRIS ROSE

