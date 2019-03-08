Suffolk Now podcast: What it's like to lose a loved one to cancer

Chris Rose knows first-hand the devastating impact cancer can have after his wife Angela died from the disease. Here the Ipswich father - who ran the London Marathon with his wife's ashes - speaks of how he is tackling each and every day.

According to Cancer Research, every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer and it has now become common to know someone who has suffered from the disease.

In this podcast, reporter Sophie Barnett sits down with Chris Rose, who lost his wife Angela to an unknown form of breast cancer in February this year.

Chris, a devoted father and loving husband, took on the London Marathon in April with some of Angela's ashes, allowing the pair to run one final time together.

Here he shares his marathon experience, what it is like to lose someone to cancer, and how he and his nine-year-old son Jack are going to fulfil as many of Angela's last wishes.

■ Need to talk? Call the Samaritans on 116 123.

