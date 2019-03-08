Suffolk Now podcast: Why the Cornhill is a success

The Cornhill stonehenge has attracted criticism. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Following the news of the safety improvements and the 'Cornhenge' pillars coming down, Ipswich town centre's controversial Cornhill has come back into the spotlight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The £3.6million scheme has drawn plenty of criticism - both locally and nationally - for its cost, designs, safety and other things.

But as our political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss with host journalist Rachel Edge, the development is more of a success than you may imagine.

As ever, subscribe to the Suffolk Now podcast and share, and keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, daily newspapers and social media channels.