Suffolk Now podcast: Why the Cornhill is a success

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 June 2019

The Cornhill stonehenge has attracted criticism. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

The Cornhill stonehenge has attracted criticism. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Following the news of the safety improvements and the 'Cornhenge' pillars coming down, Ipswich town centre's controversial Cornhill has come back into the spotlight.

The £3.6million scheme has drawn plenty of criticism - both locally and nationally - for its cost, designs, safety and other things.

But as our political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk local democracy reporter Jason Noble discuss with host journalist Rachel Edge, the development is more of a success than you may imagine.

As ever, subscribe to the Suffolk Now podcast and share, and keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, daily newspapers and social media channels.

Recovery underway for overturned lorry at Copdock

Recovery vehicles are on scene at the site of an overturned lorry at Copdock interchange Picture: NSRAPT

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

