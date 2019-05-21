Suffolk Now podcast: What Ipswich town centre's retail will look like in the future

A fresh study of Ipswich's town centre will take place, leading to new questions about retail in the town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

The news of a new study of Ipswich's retail provision has raised fresh questions about what the town centre needs.

High profile cases such as the closure of BHS and threats to stores such as Debenhams and HMV in recent years have changed how the high streets look across the country.

Ipswich Borough Council confirmed it was carrying out an updated study looking at the town centre's retail, while others have suggested ways to help the high street thrive in the future.

As ever, host journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble sit down to assess what the threats to our town are, what key things the town needs going forward and how likely some of the mooted ideas are.

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the state of Ipswich's town centre retail scene. Picture: BRAD JONES From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble discuss the state of Ipswich's town centre retail scene. Picture: BRAD JONES

Please share your comments below for what you think Ipswich needs and ideas of what we should discuss in the future, and don't forget to hit subscribe to keep up to date with the latest podcast.