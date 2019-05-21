Suffolk Now podcast: What Ipswich town centre's retail will look like in the future
Rachel Edge
The news of a new study of Ipswich's retail provision has raised fresh questions about what the town centre needs.
High profile cases such as the closure of BHS and threats to stores such as Debenhams and HMV in recent years have changed how the high streets look across the country.
Ipswich Borough Council confirmed it was carrying out an updated study looking at the town centre's retail, while others have suggested ways to help the high street thrive in the future.
As ever, host journalist Rachel Edge, political correspondent Paul Geater and local democracy reporter Jason Noble sit down to assess what the threats to our town are, what key things the town needs going forward and how likely some of the mooted ideas are.
