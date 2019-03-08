Suffolk Now podcast: Why the 'Northern Bypass' will never happen

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A consultation on building a new northern road in Ipswich has prompted a mixed reaction - but will it ever happen?

There have been calls for a new road for many years, with decades of talk of a 'Northern Bypass'.

Yesterday, the council launched a public consultation which they hope will give decision-makers a formal indication of how strong the support is, and what the best option may be.

In the consultation the public can vote for one of three possible routes, an inner, outer and middle route just north of the town.

In this podcast our digital reporter Sophie Barnett is joined by political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk local democracy reporter Jason Noble to discuss the three possible routes - and whether any of them are ever likely to fabricate.

