Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk Now podcast: Why the 'Northern Bypass' will never happen

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 July 2019

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A consultation on building a new northern road in Ipswich has prompted a mixed reaction - but will it ever happen?

There have been calls for a new road for many years, with decades of talk of a 'Northern Bypass'.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday, the council launched a public consultation which they hope will give decision-makers a formal indication of how strong the support is, and what the best option may be.

In the consultation the public can vote for one of three possible routes, an inner, outer and middle route just north of the town.

In this podcast our digital reporter Sophie Barnett is joined by political correspondent Paul Geater and Suffolk local democracy reporter Jason Noble to discuss the three possible routes - and whether any of them are ever likely to fabricate.

As ever, subscribe to the Suffolk Now podcast and share, and keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, daily newspapers and social media channels.

Most Read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Road reopens after seven-hour closure following fatal crash in Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Serious’ crash closes A14 for miles outside Bury St Edmunds

Drivers can expect delays of at least 15 minutes following a crash on the A14 westbound at Rougham Picture: TOM POTTER

Suspended sentence for man who broke into neighbouring jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels and Boreham Christopher were broken into by Reece Tye Picture: ARCHANT

Six things we can learn from Ipswich Town’s opening pre-season game against Paderborn

James Norwood is with the Ipswich Town squad in Germany. Picture: ITFC

Amazing views over Ipswich town centre from Carr House

Panoramic views from the roof of Carr House, the former Co-op headquarters building which is being turned into town centre homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Suffolk Now podcast: Why the ‘Northern Bypass’ will never happen

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists