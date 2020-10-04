E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former Olympian hopes new book will get Suffolk fit

PUBLISHED: 11:39 05 October 2020

Charlotte Bond

A former Olympian from Felixstowe is hoping his new book will help inspire people to get fit following the coronavirus lockdown.

One-time discus thrower and shot-putter Bill Tancred competed at the highest level of international athletics in the late 1960s and 1970s, bringing home a bronze and silver medal in his years competing in the Commonwealth and Olympic games.

However now aged 78, the Felixstowe local sees no need to slow down after creating his own home gym – and has written a book to help inspire others to keep fit, healthy and in a good frame of mind.

Coming out on Thursday, October 8, “Ageing Youthfully – A Way of Life” includes some of Mr Tancred’s top tips and tricks on keeping active while improving their mental health.

Mr Tancred said: “I’ve always been interested in keeping fit and healthy but noticed with the obesity problem today people aren’t as sporty and strong.

“Because of lockdown I thought I should do something – something to inspire people to come out of it and want to adopt a healthier, happier lifestyle.

“People these days might be living longer but there are so many more health issues, so I’m trying hard to say that a healthy diet and exercise can give you a fulfilling life.”

Instead of solely being a book based on dieting and exercise, Mr Tancred also puts an emphasis on mental health and hopes it will show people who are struggling that an exercise routine – be it alone or with friends – can help to open doors.

Mr Tancred also argues the benefits of adequate rest and relaxation to a healthy lifestyle, both physical and mentally.

“Another important thing though is the mental aspect,” Mr Tancred said.

“It is a book that shows people who have been told that they can’t do it, that they really can do it – it is all about staying positive.

“I want it to be a motivational book that helps us all want to stay active.”

No stranger to writing, Mr Tancred, also a former university professor, has previously written an autobiography.

Those interested in buying Mr Tancred’s book can do so by emailing him here or calling him on 01394 549975.

