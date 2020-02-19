Parking fines around Suffolk One coming into effect as council takes over enforcement

Car parking enforcement powers in the town will be handed to Ipswich Borough Council on April 6 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

A "blitz" on bad parking is the latest solution proposed for the residential roads around a college in Ipswich.

Residents have taken to attaching signs to cars and fences to tell those parking on the street near Suffolk One, some of which are students, they are obstructing traffic Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Residents have taken to attaching signs to cars and fences to tell those parking on the street near Suffolk One, some of which are students, they are obstructing traffic Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Roads close to Suffolk One have regularly filled up with cars, some of them belonging to students, for years.

The parking has left some people unable to get off their driveways and no room for fire engines or ambulances to fit down the narrow, winding lanes.

However, from April 6, Ipswich Borough Council will take over the enforcement of parking in the area, which could result in fines being handed out to 'illegally or inconsiderately' parked cars.

Christopher Hudson, county councillor for Belstead Brook, said: "I am still shocked and appalled at this avoidable behaviour.

"There is a nightmare scenario regarding the parking near Suffolk One.

"The illegal and grossly inconsiderate parking is causing lasting and real damage to community cohesion in Pinewood.

"I have requested a blitz when the powers come into force in April.

"It must happen to nudge people towards the park and ride car park instead."

Students at the college can use the Copdock or Martlesham park and ride for £1.85 or £2.25 per passenger per day respectively.

Director of contracts and health and safety at Suffolk One, Lucy Lockwood, said: "All of our students have been issued with information in emails and via tutorials in relation to the news that parking enforcement officers will be patrolling streets in the local area where they (parking enforcement officers) will issue fines to vehicles that are parked illegally or inconsiderately.

"Naturally, we will continue to work with local organisations on this issue and we will continue to emphasise cycling options and local park and ride schemes to staff and students.

"We will also continue to talk to students throughout the year to ensure that they park courteously and responsibly in and around One and respect the community at all times.

"It is also worth noting that not all vehicles that are subject to these new potential fines will be related to One Sixth Form College," she added.

Back in 2017, the college said it wanted to be a "good neighbour" after people living in nearby roads complained their driveways had been blocked by young drivers turning the area into a giant car park.

Residents in Cherry Blossom Close, Halford Court and Wentworth Drive have all complained about the problem to this paper since 2017 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Residents in Cherry Blossom Close, Halford Court and Wentworth Drive have all complained about the problem to this paper since 2017 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Residents of Wentworth Drive in Pinewood claim students driving to Suffolk One were parking illegally along the road with some acting in a "disrespectful and quite aggressive manner".

The problem was persistent, with residents in nearby Cherry Blossom Close resorting to sticking signs to student's cars after several found their driveways blocked by vehicles.

One unhappy resident of nearby Halford Court said: "If two cars park on the road at the junction to the court, only a very small car can fit through, I don't know what emergency services will do.

"On Tuesdays, when the rubbish is collected, if cars are stopping the dust cart getting down the road, the bins aren't collected.

"My feeling is this won't get any better, I've written to three councillors for ages about this and nothing has changed so far."