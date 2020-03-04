E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Warning after two cars keyed near Ipswich college

PUBLISHED: 14:42 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 04 March 2020

Students at One Sixth Form College who park their cars in streets nearby have been urged to be vigilant after two vehicles were keyed.

A Volkswagen Up! and a Suzuki Celerio were keyed in Skylark Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA Volkswagen Up! and a Suzuki Celerio were keyed in Skylark Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Suzuki Celerio and Volkswagen Up! in Skylark Lane, Pinewood were scratched with keys during college hours on Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25.

A parent of one of the victims has urged residents of the road to send any household CCTV that they might have to police, in a bid to catch the culprits.

A college spokesman said the centre is supporting students and police in the investigation.

He added: "We have asked our students and staff to be vigilant in and around the college and we will be working with the community, residents and the police to see how we can all work together to bring those involved to justice."

Parking has been on ongoing issue for students who regularly complain of a lack of on-site spaces.

The college encourages students to park at either the Copdock or Martlesham park and ride centres, for the price of £1.85 or £2.25 per day respectively.

Those with information about the two incidents should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/12218/20 for the Volkswagen and 37/5284/20 for the Suzuki.

