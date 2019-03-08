'Strong visionary' principal retires after 30-year career

Former One Sixth Form College Ipswich principal Alan Whittaker with his successor Jenny Milsom Picture: JOHN NICE Archant

A principal described as being a 'visionary' has retired from his role at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Whittaker previously worked as headteacher at Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: JOHN NICE Alan Whittaker previously worked as headteacher at Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: JOHN NICE

More than 200 guests attended the retirement party for former principal Alan Whittaker, who had been appointed the role at the college before it had even opened in 2009.

Back then, the college that has since been graded "outstanding" by Ofsted had only 800 students. Now, it has more than 2,000.

You may also want to watch:

Having previously worked as headtacher at Stoke High School, the man from Hull worked in the education industry for 30 years.

At his leaving meal, he was gifted with student paintings while others created a touching video tribute.

Before making his speech, Mr Whittaker's successor, Jenny Milsom, said: "Alan's unwavering commitment to the success of our students and staff leads me to say that One will not be the same without you, but it will continue to be outstanding because of you."

Mr Whittaker said: "I'm just a normal working class lad from Hull so I feel honoured and I couldn't think of a better way to sign off. I know that One is in a good place and it's in great hands with Jenny.

"You have to live life to the full, enjoy your work, enjoy every day and continue to put students at the heart of what you do."