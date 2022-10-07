News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Noise warning for people living near airfield due to training exercises

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:22 AM October 7, 2022
The Apache from Wattisham Flying Station

Wattisham Flying Station has warned of overnight flying - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

People living near Wattisham Airfield have been warned of pre-planned overnight flying next week.

The airfield, near Ipswich and Hadleigh, is warning residents of the out-of-hours flying that will be taking place over the next month. 

The public will start to see increased activity at Wattisham, where a number of Apaches helicopters are based. 

On Friday, October 14, the Ministry of Defence has announced that flying will be extended until 1.30am so that training exercises can be carried out. 

There will also be increased activity between Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, while more training is conducted. 

The flying station has also warned that on Sunday, November 13 there will be increased activity between 10am and 3pm while it supports various Remembrance events in the county. 

It comes after US airbase RAF Lakenheath announced overnight training exercises last month. 

