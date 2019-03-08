Parents in Suffolk wake up to primary school places

Parents in Suffolk are waking up on National Offer Day to the news of their primary school places application – with many overjoyed to have secured a place at their first choice school.

However, some families have been left disappointed on what is an important day for parents of young children, who will be attending school for the first time in September.

Several people have shared the news of their children's offers online – with many people happy with their results.

Kirsty-Sara Tierney-Jones said: “Second year in a row getting my first choice school which was way out of catchment. I am very pleased.”

Most parents received email offers just after midnight – with a number of people already appealing the decision in the early hours of this morning.

Joy Williams, who currently lives in east Ipswich but is preparing to move to Kesgrave, has been left devastated with the offers her children have received.

She applied for three schools in Kesgrave – where her children have been attending nursery for the past two-and-a-half years.

Joy said: “I totally understand that I'm not in catchment for these places but I have been making provisions to improve our chances but it still hasn't worked.

“We are in the process of putting offers on houses and we've been planning this for years, hence why we put the kids in nursery there.

“So we couldn't put an address forward.”

For those who applied by post, news of their offer will arrive over the next few days.

For more information on what happens next and what options are available including waiting lists, appeals and applying for a different school, see here.

Graham White, Suffolk National Education Union (NEU) press officer and former secretary, said: “I would anticipate Suffolk results to be broadly similar with Essex and Norfolk.

“School places demand is largely influenced by SATs results and Ofsted judgements and less about what school is best for my child's needs.

“Those schools in more affluent areas are likely to have the highest demand.”

