Youth club set up in memory of Tavis among Suffolk organisations taking home share of £114k

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore has announced £114k of funding for charitable organisations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A youth club set up in the memory of late Ipswich teen Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was among the recipients of a recent £114k funding drive by the local police commissioner.

Helen Forbes and Neville Aitkens, Tavis' father and step mum, started the youth club to prevent further gang crime Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Helen Forbes and Neville Aitkens, Tavis' father and step mum, started the youth club to prevent further gang crime Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

A total of 12 organisations in the county have received a share of Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Tim Passmore's pot, with grants ranging from £1,000 to £20,0000 to aid work in helping young people and vulnerable adults.

Also among the organisations is The Future Female Society, which aims to make Ipswich the best place in Suffolk for girls and women to live. The money will go towards the delivery of the "Girls, Where You At?" project, which aims to broaden the career aspirations and self-esteem of young girls aged between 13-18.

The allocation of the funds follows a bidding process, with a grand panel including a representative of the PCC's executive team and the chairs of the three local community safety partnerships - with the Mr Passmore having the final say in the determination of each award.

Mr Passmore said: "Commissioning services to support the work of the Constabulary, or reduce demand on the police service, is an important element of my role as police and crime commissioner.

"I am absolutely delighted to be able to support these twelve organisations in their valuable work.

"We rely very heavily on the support of voluntary and community organisations and we are indebted to them for their commitment and enthusiasm.

"I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these we would be a much poorer society."

The full list of charities helped can be found below

Access Community Trust received £19,250 towards a skills project in Kirkley and Pakefield which will help adults who have offended and unemployed young people at risk of offending into employment.

The Albany Pupil Referral Unit received £9,268 towards an outdoor learning space on the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds.

Eden's Project received £6,502 to support the Living My Best Life project in Sudbury to help young people to achieve their potential through mentoring, support and positive opportunities.

The Future Female Society in Ipswich received £5,500 to support the delivery of the Girls Where You At? project, a series of weekly workshops to broaden the career aspirations and self-esteem of girls aged 13-18.

Greenfinch Church on the Chantry Estate in Ipswich received £1,014 towards the start-up costs of running the Freedom programme to support female victims of domestic abuse.

Ipswich Community Church in the Westgate Ward in Ipswich received £2,000 towards purchase of a perimeter security fence to deter anti-social behaviour in the area.

Ipswich Community Media received £20,000 to fund the Making Waves project which uses music to engage young people who are in danger of being caught up in drugs and gangs.

Ormiston Families received £20,000 to support the delivery of the Breaking Barriers project, which supports young people whose parents are in prison to help them avoid becoming offenders themselves.

The PLOT Community Interest Company, which is an alternative education provision dedicated to supporting children who are unengaged in mainstream education, received £6,920 towards a health and sports programme based in Ipswich and Lowestoft.

Reflections Youth Centre received £2,300 to support young people in the Nacton Road area of Ipswich. This youth centre was set up following the tragic death of Tavis Spencer Aitkens to provide a safe environment for young people in the area to meet up.

The Prince's Trust received £19,250 to fund the Positive Pathways programme to mentor young people, generally ex-offenders and educational under-achievers, to improve their employment opportunities.

Whitton Youth Partnership received £2,500 towards a part-time youth worker to work with young people on the Whitton estate in north west Ipswich to keep them out of trouble.