Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

PUBLISHED: 19:16 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:16 08 December 2018

Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner backed the findings of a report into society’s growing reliance on the service as the “first port of call”.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) found forces were being used as the service of default in responding to people with mental health problems.

A report entitled ‘Policing and Mental Health: Picking Up the Pieces’ confirmed concerns held by Tim Passmore since his election in 2012.

“An unreasonable amount of time is taken up dealing with mental health matters by police, which should be the agency of last resort, and I’m pleased this report has confirmed just that,” he said.

“I believe this constabulary has a track record second to none for helping people in difficulty, but society has to stop using the police as the service of first call.

“I don’t think money has been the only cause. Governments of all colours have treated mental health as a pariah status for too long, but I think we’re beginning to see a wind of change.

“We need everyone to join in. If it means pooling budgets, so be it.

“We can’t undo what has been done but, from our position, we have put funding in to help with mobile and control room-based triage.”

In the year ending March 31, Suffolk police detained 347 people under the Mental Health Act.

In 2017, the force received more than 4,300 emergency calls for which psychological problems were deemed to be a factor.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Zoë Billingham said officers responded with care and compassion, but that people in crisis needed expert support that can’t be carried out in the back of a police car or in a cell.

“All too often, the system is failing people when they most need help,” she added.

“This is not a problem that the police alone can solve. Other services need to stop relying on the 24/7 availability of the police.

“We have grave concerns about whether the police should be involved in responding to mental health problems to the degree they are.

“Fundamental change is needed urgently in the way those with mental health problems are supported by the state.

“The police should be the last resort, not the first port of call.”

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

17:00 Megan Aldous
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

16:28 Suzanne Day
Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

16:23 Tom Potter
Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

A woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ after being followed along an Ipswich street and grabbed from behind in a late night attack.

Council pledges additional support for staff giving birth to premature babies

14:05 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council passed the premature babies motion at its full council meeting Picture: ARCHANT

Additional maternity and paternity leave has been pledged for Suffolk County Council staff following the birth of a premature baby.

Persistent offender is jailed for six months

13:35 Russell Cook
Michael Smith

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to a six-month prison term for breaching a string of criminal behaviour orders.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Great British Gin Festival is coming to town

12:56 Suzanne Day
The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich Town Hall next year Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Gin lovers rejoice, there is something very special for you to look forward to in Ipswich next year.

Mid Suffolk to gift fruit tree for each newborn in 2018

16:35 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Malandra Mortlock (far left) and her son Zeke join Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley (centre) and cabinet member for environment David Burn to launch the Tree for Life scheme Picture: MSDC

Parents in Mid Suffolk who gave birth to a newborn in 2018 are being encouraged to plant a free tree in celebration.

Criticism raised over Needham Market Middle School homes plan with “terrible” access

15:24 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Needham Market Middle School site where the homes are planned, while concerns have been raised by locals over the narrow access from The Causeway and School Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 41 homes on the former Needham Market Middle School site have raised fresh concerns from neighbours who say the proposals are much different to those originally proposed.

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS
