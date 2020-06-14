Pictures that captured lockdown – young Suffolk photographers’ work to be showcased

Lauren Sargeant from Kersey has had her work featured on the BBC news website as well as the national art exhibition. Picture: LAUREN SARGEANT Archant

Work by three talented Suffolk photographers has been selected to be shown in a national exhibition in a showcase named ‘at home’ interpreting lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Megan Davies took her portrait while she was fed up during lockdown. Picture: MEGAN DAVIES Megan Davies took her portrait while she was fed up during lockdown. Picture: MEGAN DAVIES

The trio are all studying photography at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich and were encouraged to submit entries to the national exhibition for sixth form students.

Nancy Blick, teacher of photography at One, said: “I felt super proud when I heard the news and it’s fantastic to see their mature and sensitive responses gain national exposure.

“They have created snapshots in time and their efforts help shine a light on some of the amazing work that is being created in our department.”

MORE: Meet Albie the giant bunny rabbit living it up at a Suffolk college during lockdown

Hannah Eldridge, also a student at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, took her photograph entry of her father in their garden. Picture: HANNAH ELDRIDGE Hannah Eldridge, also a student at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, took her photograph entry of her father in their garden. Picture: HANNAH ELDRIDGE

16-year-old Lauren Sargeant, from Kersey near Hadleigh, has been selected as one of the winning entries to be featured in the exhibition.

Her piece ‘head in the clouds’ has also been picked up by the BBC who have used it on their website since Thursday June 11.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I feel excited and surprised to be included in this exhibition.

Nancy Ellen teaches photography at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: NANCY BLICK Nancy Ellen teaches photography at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: NANCY BLICK

“This is the first time I’ve gained recognition on this scale – being at One has helped my confidence grow.”

Megan Davies was another of the students to be selected and the 16-year-old from East Bergholt said her entry is an accurate representation of how lockdown has been for her.

“I felt generally fed up of quarantine and set my camera up outside,” she explained.

“I like how peaceful the environment was. I entered the exhibition on a whim, not really expecting anything to come of it, so I do feel proud of myself and it has helped me have confidence in my work.”

Megan Davies is from East Bergholt and her piece was done during lockdown. Picture: MEGAN DAVIES Megan Davies is from East Bergholt and her piece was done during lockdown. Picture: MEGAN DAVIES

Hannah Eldridge was the third student from One to be selected and all of the work is currently being shown via the Sixth Form Colleges Association website from Thursday June 4 until Friday June 19.

Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills minister, spoke at the launch of the exhibition and said: “This exhibition is a wonderful example of how creativity can flourish in the face of adversity.”

Other artists at the Ipswich sixth form have been flourishing this year as student Ben Hubert received a British Photography Award in February and a film by student Tom Potter has been nominated for an award at the prestigious Barnes Film Festival.

MORE: Action! Suffolk teen scoops prestigious London film festival nomination